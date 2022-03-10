Hover to Zoom
Made In Nature Sun Dried Organic Smyrna Figs
7 ozUPC: 0072037950128
Product Details
On a Mission to Keep Snacking Real, a life without real food is no life at all, so let's live. Close your eyes take a bite. And let the velvety taste and texture of these Organic Smyrna Figs take you to a place you never expected. A place of pure, snack-driven desire. Of fruitful passion. Of wildly permissible indulgence.
- Organic and Non Gmo Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- 100 % Unsulfured, treat them with care
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.3cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g8.67%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar20g
Protein1g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Dried Smyrna Figs
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
