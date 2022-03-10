Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Made In Nature™ Supersnacks Organic Dried Apricots
6 ozUPC: 0072037950118
Purchase Options
Product Details
On a mission to keep Snacking Real, a life without real food is no life at all, so let's live. When nature makes fruit, it does so delicately. Ergo, we don’t manhandle our Organic Apricots. We let them ripen naturally in the warm Turkish sun. And most importantly, we treat them with care, not sulfur.
- Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten free
- 100 % unsulfured, treat them with care
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Pitted Apricots .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More