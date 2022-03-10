On a mission to keep Snacking Real, a life without real food is no life at all, so let's live. When nature makes fruit, it does so delicately. Ergo, we don’t manhandle our Organic Apricots. We let them ripen naturally in the warm Turkish sun. And most importantly, we treat them with care, not sulfur.

Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified

Gluten free

100 % unsulfured, treat them with care