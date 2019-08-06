Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
MadeGood Chocolate Banana Soft Baked Mini Cookies Portion Packs 5 Count
4.25 ozUPC: 0068745628316
Purchase Options
Product Details
MadeGood™ is dedicated to providing healthy snacks that are rich in nutrients and minimally processed. All of our products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. MadeGood™ is a good choice for your health, your family''s health and the planet''s health. Trust in something good.
What makes this MadeGood™ product?
- Made in a dedicated peanut and tree nut free facility
- Contains nutrients found in one serving of vegetables
- Certified Gluten Free by GFCO
- Certified Organic
- Made with Whole Grains. A source of fiber and vitamin B6
- Certified Vegan
- Kosher Parve