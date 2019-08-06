MadeGood Chocolate Banana Soft Baked Mini Cookies Portion Packs 5 Count Perspective: front
MadeGood Chocolate Banana Soft Baked Mini Cookies Portion Packs 5 Count

4.25 ozUPC: 0068745628316
Product Details

MadeGood™ is dedicated to providing healthy snacks that are rich in nutrients and minimally processed. All of our products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. MadeGood™ is a good choice for your health, your family''s health and the planet''s health. Trust in something good.

What makes this MadeGood™ product?

  • Made in a dedicated peanut and tree nut free facility
  • Contains nutrients found in one serving of vegetables
  • Certified Gluten Free by GFCO
  • Certified Organic
  • Made with Whole Grains. A source of fiber and vitamin B6
  • Certified Vegan
  • Kosher Parve