Ingredients

: Crisp Rice , * , Cane Sugar Syrup , * , Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , * , Cocoa Liquor , * , Cocoa Butter , * , Vanilla , * ) , Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil , * , Vegetable Glycerin , * , Cane Sugar , * , Cocoa Powder , * , Sunflower Oil Blend , * ( Sunflower Oil , * , Mixed Tocopherols , Rosemary Extract , * ) , Sea Salt , Vegetable Powder ( Spinach , Broccoli , Carrots , Tomatoes , Beets , Shiitake Mushrooms ) , Vanilla Flavor , * , Agar , * . * , Organic .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More