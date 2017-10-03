MadeGood Chocolate Chip Crispy Squares
Product Details
MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthy snacks that are rich in nutrients and minimally processed. All of the MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. MadeGood® is a good choice for your health, your family''s health and the planet''s health. Real goodness for real life.
What makes this a MadeGood® product?
- Made in a peanuts and tree nuts free facility
- Certified Organic - USDA
- Contains nutrients found in one serving of vegetables
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Certified Gluten Free
- Certified Vegan
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Crisp Rice , * , Cane Sugar Syrup , * , Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , * , Cocoa Liquor , * , Cocoa Butter , * , Vanilla , * ) , Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil , * , Vegetable Glycerin , * , Cane Sugar , * , Cocoa Powder , * , Sunflower Oil Blend , * ( Sunflower Oil , * , Mixed Tocopherols , Rosemary Extract , * ) , Sea Salt , Vegetable Powder ( Spinach , Broccoli , Carrots , Tomatoes , Beets , Shiitake Mushrooms ) , Vanilla Flavor , * , Agar , * . * , Organic .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More