MadeGood Chocolate Chip Crispy Squares Perspective: front
MadeGood Chocolate Chip Crispy Squares Perspective: back
MadeGood Chocolate Chip Crispy Squares Perspective: left
MadeGood Chocolate Chip Crispy Squares Perspective: right
MadeGood Chocolate Chip Crispy Squares Perspective: top
MadeGood Chocolate Chip Crispy Squares

6 ct / 0.78 ozUPC: 0068745621329
Purchase Options

Product Details

MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthy snacks that are rich in nutrients and minimally processed. All of the MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. MadeGood® is a good choice for your health, your family''s health and the planet''s health. Real goodness for real life.

What makes this a MadeGood® product?

  • Made in a peanuts and tree nuts free facility
  • Certified Organic - USDA
  • Contains nutrients found in one serving of vegetables
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Certified Vegan
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Crisp Rice , * , Cane Sugar Syrup , * , Chocolate Chips ( Cane Sugar , * , Cocoa Liquor , * , Cocoa Butter , * , Vanilla , * ) , Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil , * , Vegetable Glycerin , * , Cane Sugar , * , Cocoa Powder , * , Sunflower Oil Blend , * ( Sunflower Oil , * , Mixed Tocopherols , Rosemary Extract , * ) , Sea Salt , Vegetable Powder ( Spinach , Broccoli , Carrots , Tomatoes , Beets , Shiitake Mushrooms ) , Vanilla Flavor , * , Agar , * . * , Organic .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
