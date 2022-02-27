Hover to Zoom
MadeGood Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
12 ct / 1.27 ozUPC: 0068745621383
Product Details
You can rest assured that MadeGood granola bars are an allergy friendly, healthy treat and snack that is safe for school.
- Free from nuts and safe for school
- Certified organic and vegan
- Gluten free
- Contains 17g of whole grains per serving
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size36g
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar9g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg2%
Iron0.9mg6%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
PURE GLUTEN FREE OATS*, AGAVE SYRUP*, CHOCOLATE CHIPS* (CANE SUGAR*, UNSWEETENED CHOCOLATE*, COCOA BUTTER*), BROWN RICE SYRUP*, BROWN RICE CRISPS*, SUNFLOWER OIL*, VEGETABLE EXTRACTS (SPINACH, BROCCOLI, CARROTS, TOMATOES, BEETS, SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS), NATURAL FLAVOR*, AGAR*, SALT. *ORGANIC.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
