MadeGood Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
12 ct / 0.85 ozUPC: 0068745621411
Product Details
You can rest assured that MadeGood granola bars are an allergy friendly, healthy treat and snack that is safe for school.
- Free from peanuts and tree nuts
- Free from gluten, soy, and dairy
- Organic and Non-GMO Project verified
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size24 grams
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pure gluten free oats*, agave syrup*, chocolate chips* (cane sugar*,unsweetened chocolate*, cocoa butter*), brown rice syrup*, sunflower oil*, brown rice crisps*, inulin*, vegetable extracts (spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, shiitake mushrooms), natural flavor*, agar*, salt. *Organic.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible