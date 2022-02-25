MadeGood™ Double Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies Perspective: front
MadeGood™ Double Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies
MadeGood™ Double Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies
MadeGood™ Double Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies

5 ct / 0.85 ozUPC: 0068745628314
You can rest assured that at MadeGood® our products are an allergy friendly, healthy treat and snack that is safe for school. With a selection of delicious flavors to choose from your family will be reminding you to pick some up the next time you go to the grocery store.

  • Free from peanuts and tree nuts
  • Gluten free
  • Dairy free and allergen Friendly
  • Organic and Non GMO Project Verified

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (24 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.71%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar6g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Thiamin0.3mg20%
Vitamin A1000Number of International Units20%
Vitamin C12mg20%
Vitamin D80Number of International Units20%
Vitamin E6Number of International Units20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Gluten Free Flour Blend* (Oat Flour*, Tapioca Flour*, Potato Starch*), Cane Sugar Syrup*, Vegetable Oils* (Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil*, Sunflower Oil*), Chocolate Chips* (Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Mass*, Cocoa Butter*, Vanilla*), Brown Sugar*, Vegetable Glycerin*, Chia*, Cocoa Powder*, Baking Powder, Vanilla Flavor*, Vegetable Extracts (Spinach, Broccoli, Carrots, Tomatoes, Beets, Shiitake Mushrooms), Sea Salt.*Organic

Free from Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.