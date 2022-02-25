MadeGood™ Double Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies
Product Details
You can rest assured that at MadeGood® our products are an allergy friendly, healthy treat and snack that is safe for school. With a selection of delicious flavors to choose from your family will be reminding you to pick some up the next time you go to the grocery store.
- Free from peanuts and tree nuts
- Gluten free
- Dairy free and allergen Friendly
- Organic and Non GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Flour Blend* (Oat Flour*, Tapioca Flour*, Potato Starch*), Cane Sugar Syrup*, Vegetable Oils* (Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil*, Sunflower Oil*), Chocolate Chips* (Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Mass*, Cocoa Butter*, Vanilla*), Brown Sugar*, Vegetable Glycerin*, Chia*, Cocoa Powder*, Baking Powder, Vanilla Flavor*, Vegetable Extracts (Spinach, Broccoli, Carrots, Tomatoes, Beets, Shiitake Mushrooms), Sea Salt.*Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More