MadeGood® Gluten Free Chocolate Banana Granola Minis
Product Details
You can rest assured that at MadeGood® our products are an allergy friendly, healthy treat and snack that is safe for school. With a selection of delicious flavors to choose from your family will be reminding you to pick some up the next time you go to the grocery store.
- Nut Free and Peanut Free with Veggies
- Certified Organic and Non-GMO
- Certified Gluten Free and Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pure gluten free oats*, bananas*, sunflower oil*, chocolate chips* (cane sugar*, cocoa mass*, cocoa butter*, vanilla*), agave nectar*, cane sugar*, crisp brown rice*, inulin*, tapioca flour*, vegetable extracts (spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, shiitake mushrooms), banana flavor*. *organic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
