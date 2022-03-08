MadeGood® Gluten Free Chocolate Banana Granola Minis Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
MadeGood® Gluten Free Chocolate Banana Granola Minis Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
MadeGood® Gluten Free Chocolate Banana Granola Minis Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
MadeGood® Gluten Free Chocolate Banana Granola Minis Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

MadeGood® Gluten Free Chocolate Banana Granola Minis

5 ct / 0.85 ozUPC: 0068745622352
Purchase Options

Product Details

You can rest assured that at MadeGood® our products are an allergy friendly, healthy treat and snack that is safe for school. With a selection of delicious flavors to choose from your family will be reminding you to pick some up the next time you go to the grocery store.

  • Nut Free and Peanut Free with Veggies
  • Certified Organic and Non-GMO
  • Certified Gluten Free and Vegan

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 pouch (24g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure gluten free oats*, bananas*, sunflower oil*, chocolate chips* (cane sugar*, cocoa mass*, cocoa butter*, vanilla*), agave nectar*, cane sugar*, crisp brown rice*, inulin*, tapioca flour*, vegetable extracts (spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, shiitake mushrooms), banana flavor*. *organic

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More