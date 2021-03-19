Tart cranberries and raspberries, sweet blueberries and toasted gluten free oats. This granola minis taste like a luscious berry crumble on a warm summer night.

Feel good about choosing Mixed Berries. Berries are full of antioxidants, which are great for your nervous system. These minis contain oat bran, believed to lower LDL, “bad cholesterol”. They’re also slow to digest, keeping you fuller longer. All MadeGood® ingredients are ethically sourced.