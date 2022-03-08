Ingredients

Gluten Free Oats*, Agave Nectar*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Bananas*, Chocolate Chips* (Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Liquor*, Cocoa Butter*, Vanilla*), Sunflower Oil*, Whole Grain Crisp Brown Rice*, Agave Inulin*, Molasses*, Vegetable Powder (Spinach, Broccoli, Carrots, Tomatoes, Beets, Shiitake Mushrooms), Banana Flavor*.*Organic

Allergen Info

Free from Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

