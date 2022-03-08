MadeGood Organic Chocolate Banana Granola Bars
Product Details
You can rest assured that at MadeGood® our products are an allergy friendly, healthy treat and snack that is safe for school. With a selection of delicious flavors to choose from your family will be reminding you to pick some up the next time you go to the grocery store.
- Organic and NON GMO Project Verified
- Free from Peanuts and Tree Nuts
- Free from Gluten, Soy and Dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats*, Agave Nectar*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Bananas*, Chocolate Chips* (Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Liquor*, Cocoa Butter*, Vanilla*), Sunflower Oil*, Whole Grain Crisp Brown Rice*, Agave Inulin*, Molasses*, Vegetable Powder (Spinach, Broccoli, Carrots, Tomatoes, Beets, Shiitake Mushrooms), Banana Flavor*.*Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More