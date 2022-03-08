MadeGood Organic Chocolate Banana Granola Bars Perspective: front
MadeGood Organic Chocolate Banana Granola Bars Perspective: left
MadeGood Organic Chocolate Banana Granola Bars Perspective: right
MadeGood Organic Chocolate Banana Granola Bars

6 ct / 0.85 ozUPC: 0068745621308
Product Details

You can rest assured that at MadeGood® our products are an allergy friendly, healthy treat and snack that is safe for school. With a selection of delicious flavors to choose from your family will be reminding you to pick some up the next time you go to the grocery store.

  • Organic and NON GMO Project Verified
  • Free from Peanuts and Tree Nuts
  • Free from Gluten, Soy and Dairy

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (24 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A1000Number of International Units20%
Vitamin C12mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats*, Agave Nectar*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Bananas*, Chocolate Chips* (Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Liquor*, Cocoa Butter*, Vanilla*), Sunflower Oil*, Whole Grain Crisp Brown Rice*, Agave Inulin*, Molasses*, Vegetable Powder (Spinach, Broccoli, Carrots, Tomatoes, Beets, Shiitake Mushrooms), Banana Flavor*.*Organic

Allergen Info
Free from Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.