Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
MadeGood™ Organic Double Chocolate Cookies
5 ozUPC: 0068745628406
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Free from Peanuts and Tree nuts
- Gluten Free and Safe for Schools
- Made with nutrients from vegetables
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.5 Exact servings per container
Serving size30 grams
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate18g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar9g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin A170mcg20%
Vitamin C17mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Gluten free flour blend* (oat flour*, brown rice flour*, potato starch*), ground chai seeds), cane sugar*, palm fruit oil*+ chocolate chips* (cane sugar*, unsweetened chocolate* cocoa butter*), cocoa powder*, sunflower oil* natural flavor*, sea salt baking soda, vegetable extracts (spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, shiitake mushrooms), sea salt. *Organic. +sustainable
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More