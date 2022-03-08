Hover to Zoom
MadeGood™ Organic Red Velvet Mini Cookies
5 pkUPC: 0068745628340
Product Details
- Free from Gluten of any kind
- Nut Free, free from peanuts and tree nuts
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size24 grams
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Vitamin A170mcg20%
Vitamin C17mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Invert cane syrup*, gluten free flour blend* (oat flour*, tapioca starch*, gorund chia seeds*), palm fruit oil*†, vanilla chips* (cocoa butter*, cane sugar*, tapioca starch*, rice syrup solids*, rice maltodextrin*, vanilla extract*), sunflower oil*, vegetable glycerin*, natural flavors*, baking powder*, cocoa powder*, vegetable extracts (spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, shiitake mushrooms), sea salt. *Organic.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
