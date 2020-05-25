MadeGood Strawberry Crispy Light Granola
The strawberry pieces in our granola are dried at peak ripeness to taste like just picked fruit. Made with whole grains that have their natural nutrients intact and are high in cereal fibre.
- Gluten Free
- Nut Free
- Organic
Pure gluten free oats*, crisp brown rice*, cane sugar syrup*, sunflower oil*, strawberry pieces*, strawberry flavor*, sea salt, vegetable extracts (spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, shiitake mushrooms). *Organic.
Free from Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
