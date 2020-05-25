MadeGood Strawberry Crispy Light Granola Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
MadeGood Strawberry Crispy Light Granola Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
MadeGood Strawberry Crispy Light Granola Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

MadeGood Strawberry Crispy Light Granola

10 ozUPC: 0068745628319
Purchase Options

Product Details

The strawberry pieces in our granola are dried at peak ripeness to taste like just picked fruit. Made with whole grains that have their natural nutrients intact and are high in cereal fibre.

  • Gluten Free
  • Nut Free
  • Organic

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size55 grams
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate39g13%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar9g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure gluten free oats*, crisp brown rice*, cane sugar syrup*, sunflower oil*, strawberry pieces*, strawberry flavor*, sea salt, vegetable extracts (spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, shiitake mushrooms). *Organic.

Allergen Info
Free from Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More