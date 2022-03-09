Madhava 100% Pure Avocado Oil
Product Details
Taste our delicious avocado oil with a fresh, mild flavor and pleasant aroma. Our oil is gently extracted from GMO-free avocados and refined to deliver the purest avocado oil. Perfect for your favorite recipes.
- 100% pure avocado oil.
- Single Mexican source – Single sourced for purity and quality.
- Independently awarded for purity – Continuously tested by the Clean Label Project to verify our avocado oil avoids contaminants including heavy metals (lead, arsenic, mercury), pesticides and insecticides (including glyphosate).
- Clean & simple – Our avocado oil is Non-GMO Project verified, pesticide free, kosher, gluten free and vegan.
- Heart healthy – Rich in oleic acid (monounsaturated fats).
- Versatile multi-use – Great for use in high heat cooking or sautéing, dressings and marinates. Drizzle on salad or use in dressing; use in marinades for poultry, meat, fish, vegetables.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Avocado Oil
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
