Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Madhava Organic Agave Five
16 ozUPC: 0007831411100
Purchase Options
Product Details
Madhava AgaveFIVE® is a delicious blend of organic agave, organic stevia and monk fruit. It’s only 5 calories per serving, and has zero chemicals, additives or preservatives. That’s right, 5 itty-bitty calories. The equivalent of one minute in your favorite yoga pose or a one minute power walk. Just 100% pure, natural, low-glycemic sweetness.
- USDA certified Organic, Kosher, Non-GMO Project verified
- Low-glycemic and low calorie- perfect for skinny beverages
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
86.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Organic Agave , Xanthan Gum , Organic Stevia , Citric Acid , Monk Fruit .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More