Madhava AgaveFIVE® is a delicious blend of organic agave, organic stevia and monk fruit. It’s only 5 calories per serving, and has zero chemicals, additives or preservatives. That’s right, 5 itty-bitty calories. The equivalent of one minute in your favorite yoga pose or a one minute power walk. Just 100% pure, natural, low-glycemic sweetness.

USDA certified Organic, Kosher, Non-GMO Project verified

Low-glycemic and low calorie- perfect for skinny beverages