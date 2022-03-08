Hover to Zoom
Madhava Organic Balsamic Vinegar
8.5 ozUPC: 0007831440102
Product Details
- CERTIFIED FROM MODENA, ITALY – Our Best in Class Organic Aged Balsamic Vinegar is certified from Modena, Italy and meets or exceeds all international standards.
- INDEPENDENTLY AWARDED FOR PURITY – Continuously tested by The Clean Label Project to verify our organic red wine vinegar is free of contaminants including heavy metals (lead, arsenic, mercury), pesticides and insecticides (including glyphosate).
- CLEAN & SIMPLE – Our Organic Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Pesticide Free, Kosher, Gluten Free and Vegan.
- VERSATILE MULTI-USE – Great for use in dressings, sauces, dips and marinades. Pair with Madhava Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil for a delicious dressing; use in marinades for beef, fish and vegetables.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
33.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g0%
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Wine Vinegar
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More