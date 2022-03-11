Madhava Organic Blue Light Agave Perspective: front
Madhava Organic Blue Light Agave

11.75 ozUPC: 0007831411175
Product Details

Agave is an organic, gluten free and all-natural sugar replacement made from the juice of the agave plant. It's 1.4 times sweeter than sugar so you use less!

  • 100% Blue Agave
  • Golden Light
  • Low-Glycemic Sweetener
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • USDA Organic
  • Gluten Free
  • BPA Free
  • Kosher
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Blue Agave

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
