Madhava Organic Coconut Sugar
16 ozUPC: 0007831421600
The coconut blossom, the source of our organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free and sustainable coconut sugar. Surprisingly, it doesn’t taste a bit like a coconut! Organic coconut sugar contains naturally occurring nutrients like magnesium, potassium, zinc, iron, B vitamins and amino acids and is appropriate for Vegan and Kosher diets.
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
