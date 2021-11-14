Madhava Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Product Details
Madhava®. Now bringing a brand-new standard of purity to olive oil. The leader in freshness, purity and antioxidants in the olive oil category; the only olive oil independently tested and certified clean and pure. The only olive oil brand to receive multiple awards from the Clean Label Project®.
- SINGLE SOURCED from the clean soil and pristine growing conditions of Tunisia, packed in Sicily by a 5th generation Sicilian olive oil masters who taste and tests each lot of MADHAVA extra virgin olive oil to ensure quality and authenticity
- INDEPENDENTLY AWARDED FOR PURITY – Continuously tested by The Clean Label Project to verify our extra virgin olive oil is free of contaminants including heavy metals (lead, arsenic, mercury), pesticides, and insecticides (including glyphosate)
- CLEAN & SIMPLE – Our Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, pesticide free, Kosher, gluten free, and vegan
- HEART HEALTHY SUPERFOOD – High in healthy Omega 3 fatty acids (monounsaturated fats), high in antioxidants (97% API), anti-inflammatory
- VERSATILE MULTI-USE – Great for use in cooking and baking; drizzle on salad or in dressing; use in marinades for poultry, meat, fish; healthy dip for bread; sauté vegetables
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
