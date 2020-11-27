Hover to Zoom
Madhava Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 LUPC: 0007831440501
Product Details
- SINGLE SOURCED from the clean soil and pristine growing conditions of Tunisia, packed in Sicily by a 5th generation Sicilian olive oil masters who taste and tests each lot of MADHAVA extra virgin olive oil to ensure quality and authenticity.
- INDEPENDENTLY AWARDED FOR PURITY – Continuously tested by The Clean Label Project to verify our extra virgin olive oil is free of contaminants including heavy metals (lead, arsenic, mercury), pesticides and insecticides (including glyphosate).
- CLEAN & SIMPLE – Our Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Pesticide Free, Kosher, Gluten Free and Vegan.
- HEART HEALTHY SUPERFOOD – High in healthy Omega 3 fatty acids (monounsaturated fats), high in antioxidants (97% API), anti-inflammatory.
- VERSATILE MULTI-USE – Great for use in cooking and baking. Drizzle on salad or in dressing; use in marinades for poultry, meat, fish; healthy dip for bread; sauté vegetables.
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
66.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size15ml
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More