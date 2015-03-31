Agave is an all-natural sugar replacement made from the juice of the agave plant. Perfect for sweetening coffee and tea or using in your favorite recipes. Appropriate for Gluten-free, Kosher and Vegan diets, it's 1.4 times sweeter than sugar so you use less!

Low-Glycemic Sweetener

Naturally Sweet

Non GMO Project Verified

Fair Trade Certified

USDA Organic