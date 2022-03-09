Hover to Zoom
Madhava Organic Fair Trade Raw Blue Agave Nectar
11.75 ozUPC: 0007831432175
Product Details
- Naturally Sweet
- Smooth Flavor - Raw
- 1.4 Times Sweeter Than Sugar
- Low Glycemic Sweetener
- Fair Trade Certified
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- USDA Organic
- Gluten Free
- BPA Free
- Pure Sweet Flavor
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Blue Agave
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
