Madhava Organic Flip For Flapjacks Pancake Mix
Product Details
You’re going to flip for these flapjacks! These aren’t your run-of-the-mill pancakes. We offer the best of both worlds - the goodness of ancient whole grains and natural sweeteners with the modern convenience of a mix. You won't find any processed sugars, chemicals, or preservatives here. Start your day naturally!
- Naturally Sweet
- Deliciously Organic
- Made with Ancient Grains
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Spelt, Organic Cane Sugar, Baking Powder (Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Kamut® Khorasan Wheat, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More