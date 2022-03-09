Madhava Organic Flip For Flapjacks Pancake Mix Perspective: front
Madhava Organic Flip For Flapjacks Pancake Mix Perspective: left
Madhava Organic Flip For Flapjacks Pancake Mix Perspective: right
Madhava Organic Flip For Flapjacks Pancake Mix

16 ozUPC: 0007831432100
You’re going to flip for these flapjacks! These aren’t your run-of-the-mill pancakes. We offer the best of both worlds - the goodness of ancient whole grains and natural sweeteners with the modern convenience of a mix. You won't find any processed sugars, chemicals, or preservatives here. Start your day naturally!

  • Naturally Sweet
  • Deliciously Organic
  • Made with Ancient Grains
  • USDA Organic
  • Non-GMO

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1package (41 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium520mg22.61%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar6g
Protein4g
Calcium122mg10%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Spelt, Organic Cane Sugar, Baking Powder (Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Kamut® Khorasan Wheat, Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
