Madhava Organic Golden Light Blue Agave Nectar
46 ozUPC: 0007831410046
Product Details
Agave is an all-natural, low glycemic sugar replacement made from the nectar of the agave plant. It's 1.4 times sweeter than sugar so you use less!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Blue Agave
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
