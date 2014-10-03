Hover to Zoom
Madhava Organic Honey Bear
12 ozUPC: 0007831412046
Purchase Options
Product Details
Organic honey—taste the difference: take a dip of our delicious Madhava Organic Honey. it's a pure, delicious liquid sweetener for beverages (including tea) and recipes.
- Independently awarded for purity: continuously tested by the clean label project to ensure our organic honey is free of more than 200 contaminants including heavy metals (lead, arsenic, mercury), pesticides and insecticides (including glyphosate)
- Authentic, natural honey: 100% real, organic, pure honey, direct from farms, fields and beekeepers throughout the Americas
- Sustainably harvested: our organic honey is harvested in partnership with organic beekeepers in Argentina, Mexico and Brazil who share our values of doing good for people and the earth
- Clean & simple: our organic honey is USDA organic, non-GMO project verified, kosher, gluten-free, and is packed in BPA free jars
- Organic matters: U.S. honey (even local honey) cannot be certified USDA organic and may have agricultural residues from us farms —Madhava organic honey is harvested from natural wildflower fields throughout the Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico)
- Passion for purity: Madhava started making honey in 1973 and although honey will always be our first love, we’ve made room for other clean and simple organic food like agave nectar, coconut sugar, extra virgin olive oil and culinary vinegars
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Pure Organic Honey
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More