Madhava Simpla Zero Calorie Allulose Sweetener
12 ozUPC: 0007831425000
- MEASURES AND BAKES LIKE SUGAR – Swap SIMPLA™ 1:1 for sugar when baking, cooking or sweetening beverages. Multi-purpose sugar substitute than can be used in coffee, tea, cookies, brownies, cakes and more!
- TASTES LIKE SUGAR – Clean, simple sweetness with no aftertaste. Monk fruit is added to allulose to naturally enhance the sweetness of our blend
- INDEPENDENTLY AWARDED FOR PURITY: Continuously tested by The Clean Label Project to verify our zero calorie sweetener is free of contaminants including heavy metals (lead, arsenic, mercury), pesticides and insecticides (including glyphosate)
- CLEAN & SIMPLE – SIMPLA™ zero-calorie sweetener is Sugar Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, Plant-Based, Dairy Free, Kosher
- KETO-FRIENDLY SUGAR SUBSTITUTE – Allulose is a low glycemic sweetener that isn’t metabolized by your body and doesn’t affect blood sugar levels
- RESEALABLE BAG – Packaged in a 12 oz resealable bag to maintain freshness and easy storing