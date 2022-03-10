Madhava Simpla Zero Calorie Allulose Sweetener Perspective: front
Madhava Simpla Zero Calorie Allulose Sweetener Perspective: back
Madhava Simpla Zero Calorie Allulose Sweetener

12 ozUPC: 0007831425000
  • MEASURES AND BAKES LIKE SUGAR – Swap SIMPLA™ 1:1 for sugar when baking, cooking or sweetening beverages. Multi-purpose sugar substitute than can be used in coffee, tea, cookies, brownies, cakes and more!
  • TASTES LIKE SUGAR – Clean, simple sweetness with no aftertaste. Monk fruit is added to allulose to naturally enhance the sweetness of our blend
  • INDEPENDENTLY AWARDED FOR PURITY: Continuously tested by The Clean Label Project to verify our zero calorie sweetener is free of contaminants including heavy metals (lead, arsenic, mercury), pesticides and insecticides (including glyphosate)
  • CLEAN & SIMPLE – SIMPLA™ zero-calorie sweetener is Sugar Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, Plant-Based, Dairy Free, Kosher
  • KETO-FRIENDLY SUGAR SUBSTITUTE – Allulose is a low glycemic sweetener that isn’t metabolized by your body and doesn’t affect blood sugar levels
  • RESEALABLE BAG – Packaged in a 12 oz resealable bag to maintain freshness and easy storing