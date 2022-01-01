Madisono's Dairy Free Lemon Lime Sorbet
Product Details
Twist your taste buds with this satisfying, sweet-n-sour sorbet. Madisono’s sorbet is always vegan, dairy free, gluten free, fat free and egg free so you can eat freely! You are eating a combination of ingredients that we carefully choose for flavor and quality. We know that matters to you. It definitely matters to us. Savor Madisono’s Lemon Lime sorbet solo or serve it with your favorite seltzer for a refreshing spritzer.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Simple Syrup (Sugar, Water) Lemon Powder (Lemon Juice, Corn Syrup, Lemon Oil), Lime Powder (Lime Juice, Corn Syrup, Lime Oil), Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Dextrose, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Lemon Zest, Lime Zest, Spinach
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More