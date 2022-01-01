Madisono's Dairy Free Lemon Lime Sorbet Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Madisono's Dairy Free Lemon Lime Sorbet

1 ptUPC: 0089737300167
Purchase Options

Product Details

Twist your taste buds with this satisfying, sweet-n-sour sorbet. Madisono’s sorbet is always vegan, dairy free, gluten free, fat free and egg free so you can eat freely! You are eating a combination of ingredients that we carefully choose for flavor and quality. We know that matters to you. It definitely matters to us. Savor Madisono’s Lemon Lime sorbet solo or serve it with your favorite seltzer for a refreshing spritzer.

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (100 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.42%
Total Carbohydrate34g11.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar27g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Simple Syrup (Sugar, Water) Lemon Powder (Lemon Juice, Corn Syrup, Lemon Oil), Lime Powder (Lime Juice, Corn Syrup, Lime Oil), Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Dextrose, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Lemon Zest, Lime Zest, Spinach

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More