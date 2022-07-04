Hover to Zoom
Madria Moscato Sangria White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500001999
Product Details
A delicious blend of Moscato wine with hints of orange, peach and apple, this white sangria has the right amount of sweetness and refreshment to enliven your summer cocktails.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Moscato Wine , Carbonated Water , Dextrose , Fructose , Less than 1% of : Potassium Citrate , Natural Flavors , Potassium Sorbate , To Protect Flavor , Sulfiting Agents , Caramel Color .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More