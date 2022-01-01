Maggi Beef Base
Product Details
Maggi Beef Base delivers the savory flavor of freshly roasted beef and beef juices. Marinate meat in Maggi Beef Base, oil, and seasonings then grill. Add to pasta sauces and compound butters to provide savory flavor. Use to flavor ground meats, enhance the flavor of rice, grains and beans, or use to replace salt in your recipes.
- No added MSG*
- Gluten free
- No preservatives
*No Added MSG other than that which naturally occurs in the autolyzed yeast extract and hydrolyzed proteins.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ROASTED BEEF AND BEEF STOCK, SALT, HYDROLYZED SOY AND CORN PROTEINS, WATER, MALTODEXTRIN, SUGAR, CARAMEL COLOR, 2% OR LESS OF AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, NATURAL FLAVORS, CORN OIL, POTATO STARCH, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, XANTHAN GUM.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
