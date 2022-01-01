Maggi Beef Base Perspective: front
Maggi Beef Base delivers the savory flavor of freshly roasted beef and beef juices. Marinate meat in Maggi Beef Base, oil, and seasonings then grill. Add to pasta sauces and compound butters to provide savory flavor. Use to flavor ground meats, enhance the flavor of rice, grains and beans, or use to replace salt in your recipes.

  • No added MSG*
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives

*No Added MSG other than that which naturally occurs in the autolyzed yeast extract and hydrolyzed proteins.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
75.0 About servings per container
Serving size3/4 tsp makes 1 cup prepared
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium780mg34%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ROASTED BEEF AND BEEF STOCK, SALT, HYDROLYZED SOY AND CORN PROTEINS, WATER, MALTODEXTRIN, SUGAR, CARAMEL COLOR, 2% OR LESS OF AUTOLYZED YEAST EXTRACT, NATURAL FLAVORS, CORN OIL, POTATO STARCH, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, XANTHAN GUM.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

