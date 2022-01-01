Maggi Chicken Base Perspective: front
Maggi Chicken Base delivers the savory flavor of freshly roasted chicken and chicken juices. Marinate poultry in Maggi Chicken Base, oil, and seasonings then grill. Add to pasta sauces and compound butters to provide savory flavor. Add flavor to mashed potatoes. Use to flavor ground poultry, enhance the flavor of rice, grain and beans, or use to replace salt in your recipes.

  • No added MSG*
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives

*No Added MSG other than that which naturally occurs in the autolyzed yeast extract and hydrolyzed proteins.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
75.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size3/4 tsp makes 1 cup prepared
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium790mg34%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium5mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CHICKEN AND CHICKEN BROTH, SALT, MALTODEXTRIN, CHICKEN FAT, HYDROLYZED SOY AND CORN PROTEINS, SUGAR, 2% OR LESS OF NATURAL FLAVORS, CORN OIL, POTATO STARCH, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, NATURAL EXTRACTIVES OF TURMERIC AND ANNATTO.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

