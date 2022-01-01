Maggi Chicken Base delivers the savory flavor of freshly roasted chicken and chicken juices. Marinate poultry in Maggi Chicken Base, oil, and seasonings then grill. Add to pasta sauces and compound butters to provide savory flavor. Add flavor to mashed potatoes. Use to flavor ground poultry, enhance the flavor of rice, grain and beans, or use to replace salt in your recipes.

No added MSG*

Gluten free

No preservatives

*No Added MSG other than that which naturally occurs in the autolyzed yeast extract and hydrolyzed proteins.