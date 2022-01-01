Maggi Chicken Base
Product Details
Maggi Chicken Base delivers the savory flavor of freshly roasted chicken and chicken juices. Marinate poultry in Maggi Chicken Base, oil, and seasonings then grill. Add to pasta sauces and compound butters to provide savory flavor. Add flavor to mashed potatoes. Use to flavor ground poultry, enhance the flavor of rice, grain and beans, or use to replace salt in your recipes.
- No added MSG*
- Gluten free
- No preservatives
*No Added MSG other than that which naturally occurs in the autolyzed yeast extract and hydrolyzed proteins.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CHICKEN AND CHICKEN BROTH, SALT, MALTODEXTRIN, CHICKEN FAT, HYDROLYZED SOY AND CORN PROTEINS, SUGAR, 2% OR LESS OF NATURAL FLAVORS, CORN OIL, POTATO STARCH, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, NATURAL EXTRACTIVES OF TURMERIC AND ANNATTO.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More