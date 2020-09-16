Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Maggi Marketplace Premium Beef Base
8.5 ozUPC: 0002800075769
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
- Made with freshly roasted beef
- No artificial flavors
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Sodium710mg30.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Beef and Concentrated Beef Stock, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy, Corn and Wheat Proteins, Maltodextrin, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Sugar, Corn Oil, Caramel Color, Onion Powder, and Less Than 2% of Cultured Corn Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Natural Flavors, Lactic Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More