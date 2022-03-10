Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Maggi® Seasoning Sauce
6.7 fl ozUPC: 0002800011154
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
MAGGI Asian Seasoning improves the taste of soups, sauces, salads and vegetable dishes.
- A few dashes are sufficient
- Halal
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1teaspoon (5 milliliter)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium440mg18.33%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Wheat Gluten, Roasted Wheat Flour, Less Than 2% of: Sugar, Caramel Color, Acetic Acid Wheat Bran, Artificial Flavor, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Dextrose.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More