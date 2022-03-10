Ingredients

Water, Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Wheat Gluten, Roasted Wheat Flour, Less Than 2% of: Sugar, Caramel Color, Acetic Acid Wheat Bran, Artificial Flavor, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Dextrose.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More