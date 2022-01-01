MAGIC CHEF 1000-Watt Countertop Microwave Oven - White Perspective: front
MAGIC CHEF 1000-Watt Countertop Microwave Oven - White

1.3 cu ftUPC: 0066567900401
Product Details

Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 1.3-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 1000 watts of power, 10 power levels and 6 one-touch cooking programs to help you. Defrost by time or eliminate the guesswork and defrost by weight. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function and memory function streamlines your cooking time.

  • User-Friendly Push-Button Door Release for Easy Access
  • Prepare all of your favorite dishes with quick and even results or heat frozen food, coffee, soup and leftovers
  • Bake a delicious, home-cooked meal in the single oven for you and your family without taking up much space
  • Its white color is sophisticated and classy making it the ideal oven for your kitchen