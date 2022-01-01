Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 1.3-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 1000 watts of power, 10 power levels and 6 one-touch cooking programs to help you. Defrost by time or eliminate the guesswork and defrost by weight. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function and memory function streamlines your cooking time.

User-Friendly Push-Button Door Release for Easy Access

Prepare all of your favorite dishes with quick and even results or heat frozen food, coffee, soup and leftovers

Bake a delicious, home-cooked meal in the single oven for you and your family without taking up much space

Its white color is sophisticated and classy making it the ideal oven for your kitchen