Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 1.8-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 1,100 watts of power, 10 power levels and 6 one-touch cooking programs to help you. The auto defrost by weight eliminates the guesswork in determining defrosting time. Plus, the stainless steel cabinet creates a sleek look that complements any kitchen.

Kitchen timer can be programmed up to 99 minutes 99 seconds

Bake a delicious, home-cooked meal in the single oven for you and your family without taking up much space

Easy-to-use electronic controls with digital display and clock