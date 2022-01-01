Hover to Zoom
MAGIC CHEF 700-Watt Retro Countertop Microwave Oven - Mint Green
0.7 cu ftUPC: 0066567900653
Product Details
Step back in time with Magic Chef's 0.7-cu. ft. retro microwave oven featuring a towel bar door handle and rotary dials. With its compact footprint, 700 watts of power, and 7 power levels, this stylish model is ideal for your dorm, apartment, snack bar or office.
- Interior light for monitoring food as it cooks
- Easy-to-use classic dial controls
- Timer knob can be set up to 35 min
- Turntable provides even cooking