0.7 cu ftUPC: 0066567900653
Product Details

Step back in time with Magic Chef's 0.7-cu. ft. retro microwave oven featuring a towel bar door handle and rotary dials. With its compact footprint, 700 watts of power, and 7 power levels, this stylish model is ideal for your dorm, apartment, snack bar or office.

  • Interior light for monitoring food as it cooks
  • Easy-to-use classic dial controls
  • Timer knob can be set up to 35 min
  • Turntable provides even cooking