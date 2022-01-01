Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 0.9-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. This compact microwave offers 900 watts of power and 10 power levels along with 6 Auto Cook menus to help you quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods. Plus, the auto defrost by time or weight eliminates the guesswork in determining defrosting time.

+30 key adds cooking time in 30-second intervals

Auto Cook menu includes popcorn, bread, soup, baked potato, fresh veggie, and frozen veggie

Touch-pad controls with digital clock and kitchen timer