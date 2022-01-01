The Magic Chef 1.5-cu. ft. compact electric dryer is just what you need when you have small laundry loads and do not have tons of space for a laundry setup. Its compact, space-saving design makes it perfect for apartments, dorms or even RVs. For added convenience, you can mount it on the wall or place it on your countertop. It uses a standard 110-volt (120 VAC, 15 Amp) outlet, eliminating the need for special wiring that is required with many other dryers.

Two heat levels plus Air Dry provide options for proper fabric care

See-through window lets you monitor clothes as they dry

Four timer settings offer versatile drying options

Easier and less expensive to install with no upgrade required in infrastructure

Choose the best setting for every load with the convenience of 4 drying modes