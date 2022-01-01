Hover to Zoom
MAGIC CHEF Compact Electric Dryer - White
1.5 cu ftUPC: 0066567901696
Product Details
The Magic Chef 1.5-cu. ft. compact electric dryer is just what you need when you have small laundry loads and do not have tons of space for a laundry setup. Its compact, space-saving design makes it perfect for apartments, dorms or even RVs. For added convenience, you can mount it on the wall or place it on your countertop. It uses a standard 110-volt (120 VAC, 15 Amp) outlet, eliminating the need for special wiring that is required with many other dryers.
- Two heat levels plus Air Dry provide options for proper fabric care
- See-through window lets you monitor clothes as they dry
- Four timer settings offer versatile drying options
- Easier and less expensive to install with no upgrade required in infrastructure
- Choose the best setting for every load with the convenience of 4 drying modes