For small loads and limited space, the Magic Chef compact top-load washer is a game changer. Equipped with a variety of convenience features, it includes a see-through window, electronic controls with LED display, stainless steel inner tub, detergent dispenser and two water inlets. Boasting the same durable construction of larger models, our portable washer makes any laundry day a breeze by delivering full-size results. Perfect for anywhere you need to save space, it makes a great compact choice for apartments and vacation homes.

3 water level and 3 temperature settings ensure your clothes are washed properly

Adjustable leg + casters

Auto unbalance detection and auto safety shutoff

Automatic shut-off after the cycle end signal for added convenience

Control the wash start time using the delay start function

Included quick connect kit connects the washer to your faucet

Its top loading feature allows you to load laundry without bending over

Make your laundry days go like a breeze with the washer

Pulsator generates strong and weak water flows for an even wash

The 63 kWh annual energy consumption make the washer extraordinarily energy-efficient, allowing you to save money on your energy bills