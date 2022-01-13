Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 0.7-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 700 watts of power, 10 power levels, and 8 one-touch cooking programs to help you. The defrost key gives you two options: automatic defrost by weight or manual defrost by time. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function and memory function streamlines your cooking time.

Easy-Touch electronic controls with digital display and clock

Kitchen timer can be programmed up to 99 minutes 99 seconds

8 one-touch cooking modes: Popcorn, Potato, Pizza, Beverage, Soup, Dinner Plate, Fresh Vegetable, Frozen Vegetable

Rotating glass turntable for even heat distribution