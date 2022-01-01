Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 1.1-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 1000 watts of power, 10 power levels and 8 one-touch cooking programs to help you. Defrost by time or eliminate the guesswork and defrost by weight. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function and memory function streamlines your cooking time.

Kitchen timer can be programmed up to 99 minutes 99 seconds

Prepare all of your favorite dishes with quick and even results or heat frozen food, coffee, soup and leftovers

This single oven is your perfect cooking partner that can fit anywhere in your kitchen

With its black color, add class to your kitchen

Easy-Touch electronic controls with digital display and clock