MAGIC CHEF Countertop Microwave Oven - Black
1.1 cu ftUPC: 0066567900306
Product Details
Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 1.1-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 1000 watts of power, 10 power levels and 8 one-touch cooking programs to help you. Defrost by time or eliminate the guesswork and defrost by weight. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function and memory function streamlines your cooking time.
- Kitchen timer can be programmed up to 99 minutes 99 seconds
- Prepare all of your favorite dishes with quick and even results or heat frozen food, coffee, soup and leftovers
- This single oven is your perfect cooking partner that can fit anywhere in your kitchen
- With its black color, add class to your kitchen
- Easy-Touch electronic controls with digital display and clock