Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 0.9-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. This compact microwave offers 900 watts of power and 10 power levels along with 6 Auto Cook menus to help you quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods. Plus, the auto defrost by time or weight eliminates the guesswork in determining defrosting time.

900 watts of power with 10 power levels

Auto defrost foods by weight or time

+30 key adds cooking time in 30-second intervals

0.9-cu. ft. capacity microwave oven with glass turntable for countertop use

Auto Cook menu includes popcorn, bread, soup, baked potato, fresh veggie, and frozen veggie

Touch-pad controls with digital clock and kitchen timer