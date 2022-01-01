Magic Chef Energy Star 1.7-cu. ft. mini all-refrigerator provides ample storage for your favorite snacks and beverages. The removable wire shelf and convenient in-door storage help keep your fresh foods organized, so you can quickly grab a late-night snack in your dorm room or find your lunch at the office. Plus, the reversible door and flush-back design provides additional flexibility in placement.

Adjustable temperature thermostat control for customized cooling

With 245 kWh annual energy consumption, this refrigerator helps you save money on your utility bills and helps keep the environment green

Recessed handle for easy opening and closing