MAGIC CHEF Energy Star Mini All-Refrigerator - Black
1.7 cu ftUPC: 0066567900641
Magic Chef Energy Star 1.7-cu. ft. mini all-refrigerator provides ample storage for your favorite snacks and beverages. The removable wire shelf and convenient in-door storage help keep your fresh foods organized, so you can quickly grab a late-night snack in your dorm room or find your lunch at the office. Plus, the reversible door and flush-back design provides additional flexibility in placement.
- Adjustable temperature thermostat control for customized cooling
- With 245 kWh annual energy consumption, this refrigerator helps you save money on your utility bills and helps keep the environment green
- Recessed handle for easy opening and closing