The Magic Chef Energy Star compact all-refrigerator has the fresh-food storage options you're looking for whether you're college-bound or simply want a little extra refrigerator space in your home or office. Offering plenty of additional space for storing your favorite beverages and refrigerated snacks, this unit has interior lighting, two removable glass shelves, a crisper drawer with a cover, and a beverage can dispenser to keep you organized. Plus, the reversible door and flush-back design provides additional flexibility in placement.

ETL listed

Energy Star - Saves money on your electric bill

Freestanding all refrigerator

Glass shelves and vegetable crisper

Can rack, gallon door bin, and tall bottle door bin

Interior light helps locate items quickly

Recessed handle for easy opening and closing

Reversible door and flush back for easy placement

Leveling legs help stabilize the refrigerator on uneven surfaces

Model: MCAR440ST