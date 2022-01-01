Hover to Zoom
MAGIC CHEF Energy Star Stainless Steel Compact All Refrigerator - Silver
4.4 cu ftUPC: 0066567900714
Product Details
The Magic Chef Energy Star compact all-refrigerator has the fresh-food storage options you're looking for whether you're college-bound or simply want a little extra refrigerator space in your home or office. Offering plenty of additional space for storing your favorite beverages and refrigerated snacks, this unit has interior lighting, two removable glass shelves, a crisper drawer with a cover, and a beverage can dispenser to keep you organized. Plus, the reversible door and flush-back design provides additional flexibility in placement.
- ETL listed
- Energy Star - Saves money on your electric bill
- Freestanding all refrigerator
- Glass shelves and vegetable crisper
- Can rack, gallon door bin, and tall bottle door bin
- Interior light helps locate items quickly
- Recessed handle for easy opening and closing
- Reversible door and flush back for easy placement
- Leveling legs help stabilize the refrigerator on uneven surfaces
Model: MCAR440ST