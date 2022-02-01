The Magic Chef 3 2 cu ft compact all refrigerator has the storage options you re looking for whether you re college bound or simply want a little extra refrigerator space in your home or office It offers plenty of additional refrigerator fresh food space for storing your favorite beverages and cold snacks Removable glass shelves in the refrigerator help you keep food items organized Its door storage options including a can dispenser help you save space and keep frequently used beverages and snacks accessible The door is reversible for easy placement options Freezerless design provides more usable capacity for your snacks and beverages Features . Full range temperature control for customized cooling options. 3 full width fresh food removable glass shelves help keep foods organized and are easy to clean. Wire In Door Can dispenser keeps beverage cans neat and makes it easy for you to just grab one and go. 2 Clear door shelves help you keep frequently used items up front for easy access. There is no mini freezer in the interior space so you have lots of usable capacity for fresh foods and beverages. 3 2 cu ft capacity compact all refrigerator is manual defrost if needed. Flush back for ease of installation. Reversible door allows for more placement options within your space Specifications . Cushion Color Black