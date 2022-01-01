Whether you're college-bound or simply want a little extra cold food storage in your home or office, the Magic Chef 4.4-cu. ft. mini refrigerator with a full-width freezer compartment has the storage options you're looking for. This unit is loaded with coveted features including interior lighting, two removable glass shelves, crisper drawer with cover, an in-door Grab & Go 12-oz. beverage can dispenser and an in-door gallon rack to store large items. Maintenance is easy with push-button defrost. With flush-back design and a reversible door for either right-hand or left-hand opening, this mini fridge is a wonderful addition to any compact space.

2 removable and adjustable glass shelves for personalized configuration

4.4-cu. ft. total capacity mini fridge with full-width freezer compartment

Clear crisper drawer with cover maximizes produce life

Compressor cooling system for a consistently cool temperature

CSA approved

In-door gallon rack to store large items plus two small-item racks

In-door Grab & go can dispenser stores 12-oz. beverage cans for your convenience

Interior light helps you to quickly locate snacks and beverages

Leveling legs help stabilize the refrigerator on uneven surfaces

Push-button defrost freezer compartment with ice tray and drip shelf

Recessed handle for easy opening and closing

Reversible door and flush-back design for additional flexibility in placement

Single temperature control knob offers 5 settings for customized cooling