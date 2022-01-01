Boil and pour water conveniently with the Magic Chef cordless electric kettle. Boil water for teas, hot chocolate, instant soups and ramen noodles with this polished stainless steel kettle. After the water boils, the kettle is easily removed from its 360-degree rotating power base for pouring. The push button lid makes it very easy to fill and the automatic shutoff gives you peace of mind. Plus, the electric cord is retractable for convenient storage.

Indicator light lets you know once your water has boiled

The reliable Strix controller lets you quickly boil water

Food-grade stainless steel body and heating plate for easy cleanup

Water level window lets you easily monitor how much water is in the kettle

Boil-dry safety shutoff for complete protection