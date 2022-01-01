Hover to Zoom
MAGIC CHEF Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0066567901760
Purchase Options
Product Details
Boil and pour water conveniently with the Magic Chef cordless electric kettle. Boil water for teas, hot chocolate, instant soups and ramen noodles with this polished stainless steel kettle. After the water boils, the kettle is easily removed from its 360-degree rotating power base for pouring. The push button lid makes it very easy to fill and the automatic shutoff gives you peace of mind. Plus, the electric cord is retractable for convenient storage.
- Indicator light lets you know once your water has boiled
- The reliable Strix controller lets you quickly boil water
- Food-grade stainless steel body and heating plate for easy cleanup
- Water level window lets you easily monitor how much water is in the kettle
- Boil-dry safety shutoff for complete protection