Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 0.9-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 900 watts of power, 10 power levels and 6 one-touch cooking programs to help you. Defrost by time or eliminate the guesswork and defrost by weight. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function streamlines your cooking time.

Kitchen timer can be programmed up to 99 minutes 99 seconds

It has a graceful stainless steel color for adding pep to your kitchen

Rotating glass turntable for even heat distribution

Easy-Touch electronic controls with digital display and clock