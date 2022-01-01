Hover to Zoom
MAGIC CHEF Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave Oven - Silver
0.9 cu ftUPC: 0066567900334
Product Details
Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 0.9-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 900 watts of power, 10 power levels and 6 one-touch cooking programs to help you. Defrost by time or eliminate the guesswork and defrost by weight. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function streamlines your cooking time.
- Kitchen timer can be programmed up to 99 minutes 99 seconds
- It has a graceful stainless steel color for adding pep to your kitchen
- Rotating glass turntable for even heat distribution
- Easy-Touch electronic controls with digital display and clock