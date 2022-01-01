Hover to Zoom
MAGIC CHEF Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave Oven - Silver
1.6 cu ftUPC: 0066567900594
Product Details
Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 1.6-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven with stylish door handle. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 1100 watts of power, 10 power levels and 6 one-touch cooking programs to help you. Defrost by time or eliminate the guesswork and defrost by weight. In a extra hurry? The express cooking function and memory function streamlines your cooking time.
- With its stainless steel color, add class to your kitchen
- Push button easily opens door
- Multitask with ease using the kitchen timer
- Prepare all of your favorite dishes with quick and even results or heat frozen food, coffee, soup and leftovers
- Bake a delicious, home-cooked meal in the single oven for you and your family without taking up much space