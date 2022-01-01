Hover to Zoom
MAGIC CHEF Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave Oven - Silver
1.3 cu ftUPC: 0066567900610
Product Details
Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 1.3-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 1,000 watts of power, 10 power levels and 6 one-touch cooking programs to help you. The auto defrost by weight eliminates the guesswork in determining defrosting time. Plus, the stainless steel cabinet creates a sleek look that complements any kitchen.
- Express cooking function for immediate cooking and reheating
- Easy-access door handle adds to the upscale appeal
- This single oven is your perfect cooking partner that can fit anywhere in your kitchen