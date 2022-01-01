Prepare a snack or a meal with the Magic Chef 1.3-cu. ft. countertop microwave oven. Quickly and easily prepare a wide variety of foods with 1,000 watts of power, 10 power levels and 6 one-touch cooking programs to help you. The auto defrost by weight eliminates the guesswork in determining defrosting time. Plus, the stainless steel cabinet creates a sleek look that complements any kitchen.

Express cooking function for immediate cooking and reheating

Easy-access door handle adds to the upscale appeal

This single oven is your perfect cooking partner that can fit anywhere in your kitchen