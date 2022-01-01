Get a firm hold on your storage and organization tasks with Magic Cover thick grip non-adhesive shelf liners in the wider 18 inch roll for those bigger jobs. This roll brings added thickness and durability to keep items in your drawers or on your shelves in place and protected. Thick grip shelf liners are perfect for boats and RV's to keep your items in its place while you are on the road or water. Thick grip shelf liners are non-adhesive and washable so you can easily reposition and keep clean for the next project. It is the perfect solution for the kitchen, bath, office, garage or craft projects. There is no peel away backing for the grip liners. You just measure the space, cut and put in place. Thick grip shelf liners feature a woven design for durable non-slip cushioning. It is color-fast and hand washable. Not recommended for lacquered or urethane surfaces. Brand decorative coverings offer the broadest line of fashion shelf liner products in the market today. An innovative and visionary approach propels us to look beyond the typical shelf covering products of the past. Our easy to use and versatile decorative coverings encompass every living and storage space of the home, shop and office. Our many fashionable colors and patterns create endless possibilities in decorating your living environment.

Ideal for shelves, drawers, Counters and craft projects

Simply cut to desired shape then position

Non-adhesive, non-stick, easy to re-position

Wipes clean with a damp cloth or sponge

Model: 04F-187914-06